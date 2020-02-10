MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

