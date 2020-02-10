Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Media Sentiment Score of 3.72

News headlines about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a media sentiment score of 3.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.88 on Monday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

