Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MNBEY stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. Minebea Mitsumi has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

About Minebea Mitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

