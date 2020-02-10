Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 937,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,213,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

