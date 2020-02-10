National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $433,601. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 63.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

