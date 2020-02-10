NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.90 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

