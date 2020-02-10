Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.70. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

