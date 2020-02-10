Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.