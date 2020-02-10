OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of OCDDY stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.22 and a beta of 3.23. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

