ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $65.01 on Friday. ONEX has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 61.68%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

