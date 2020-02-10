Ovintiv (OVV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

2/4/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

1/30/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $32.50 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

