Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $245.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

