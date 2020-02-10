PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News stories about PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) have trended extremely negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PetroNeft Resources earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

PTR stock opened at GBX 1.28 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. PetroNeft Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.97.

Get PetroNeft Resources alerts:

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.