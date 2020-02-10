Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

