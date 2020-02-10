Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PDM has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

