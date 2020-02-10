Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

