Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $138.05.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after purchasing an additional 144,495 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 334.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

