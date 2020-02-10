QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QADA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.04. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,286,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,332,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at $230,527,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,739 shares of company stock worth $2,217,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QAD by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QAD by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QAD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

