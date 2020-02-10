Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $385.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.47. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $294.81 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.