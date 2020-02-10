Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a news impact score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RY opened at C$107.24 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$97.30 and a 12 month high of C$109.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.80. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,546.08.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

