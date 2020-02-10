Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Mail earned a news sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ROYMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.