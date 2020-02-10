Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 3.40

Headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended very positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,209.81. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $1,400.00 and a 1-year high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.