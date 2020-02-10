Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Holdings Trimmed by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $9.70 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

