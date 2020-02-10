SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of SKYW opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

