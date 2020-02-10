Smart Marine Systems (ASX:SM8) Insider Sells A$14,215.40 in Stock

Smart Marine Systems (ASX:SM8) insider Paul Guilfoyle sold 507,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$14,215.40 ($10,081.85).

Paul Guilfoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

SM8 stock opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Monday. Smart Marine Systems has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.07 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

Smart Marine Systems Company Profile

Smart Marine Systems Limited develops and commercializes various marine products primarily in Australia and the United States. The company offers Clever Buoy, a marine monitoring platform based in for ocean safety, environmental monitoring, and security and surveillance functionality applications. It also provides technology based subsea and asset integrity risk mitigation solutions for the energy, renewable, and resource sectors.

