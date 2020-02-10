Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

