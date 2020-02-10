Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price

Media stories about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the payment services company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected American Express’ analysis:

NYSE AXP opened at $131.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

