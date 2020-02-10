S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $189.21 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.