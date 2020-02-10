SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.37 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.