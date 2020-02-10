Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lifted by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Spotify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 990.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock opened at $154.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

