SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

