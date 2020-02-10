Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.50 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

