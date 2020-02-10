Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.19 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

