Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.31. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.