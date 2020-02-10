Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $72.89 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $57.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $284.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.70 million to $284.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $344.10 million, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $357.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $61.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,313 shares of company stock worth $4,384,536. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

