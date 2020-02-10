Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

