Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX opened at $375.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.94 and its 200-day moving average is $354.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $269.22 and a 52-week high of $390.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $2,479,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $4,822,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

