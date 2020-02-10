The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.20

News articles about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.26).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

