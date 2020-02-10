TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. TopBuild reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TopBuild.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

