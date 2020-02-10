Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:GTS opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $413.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. bought 5,375 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $413,007.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia bought 2,782 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,783 shares of company stock worth $294,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

