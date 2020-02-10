Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. owns and manages casinos, primarily in Rhode Island, Mississippi and Delaware, as well as a Colorado horse race track which possesses licenses. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Dover Downs Hotel Casino and Arapahoe Park. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is based in RI, United States. “

TRWH opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

