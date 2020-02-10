United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $149.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.