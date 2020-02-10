ValuEngine Lowers Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

Get Internap alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Internap has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Internap by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Internap by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.