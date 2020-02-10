ValuEngine Lowers Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. Panasonic has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.77.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.