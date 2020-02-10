Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

