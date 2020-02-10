Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

