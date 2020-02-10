Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Raised by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.