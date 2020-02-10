Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $205.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.10 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

