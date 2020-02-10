Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

VRRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,261,719 shares of company stock worth $243,406,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

