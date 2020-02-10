Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.70 ($120.58).

EPA DG opened at €103.65 ($120.52) on Thursday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.03.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

